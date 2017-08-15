rich, rich people, poor, poor people

Daily Habits Of Rich People

August 15, 2017 6:10 AM By Tony Tecate
We all cannot just sit around and wait to win the lottery. We can adopt some of the daily habits found in most rich people.

Financial Planner and author Tom Corley spent five years studying the differences between rich people and poor people. Here’s a rundown of some of the things rich people do that poor people don’t:

  1. Exercise
  2. Build relationships
  3. Visualize goals
  4. Read. A lot.
  5. Repeat positive affirmations to themselves
  6. Volunteer
  7. Maintain a close relationship with a mentor

Do you have what it takes to change your habits. Read more about how to get rich by clicking here.

