Daily Habits Of Rich People

We all cannot just sit around and wait to win the lottery. We can adopt some of the daily habits found in most rich people.

Financial Planner and author Tom Corley spent five years studying the differences between rich people and poor people. Here’s a rundown of some of the things rich people do that poor people don’t:

Exercise Build relationships Visualize goals Read. A lot. Repeat positive affirmations to themselves Volunteer Maintain a close relationship with a mentor

