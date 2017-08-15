Deadmau5 Drops $15K on ‘Rick and Morty’ Favorite McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce

By Scott T. Sterling

A perfect storm of pop culture phenomena has collided on eBay with EDM superstar Deadmau5 spending a whopping $15,000 for a bottle of rare McDonald’s Szechuan dipping sauce, made famous on an episode of the wildly popular animated series, Rick and Morty.

According to Foodbeast, the saga began after McDonald’s capitalized on the Rick and Morty attention by giving away three bottles of the treasured and discontinued elixir via a Periscope live stream that was broadcast on Twitter.

One of those three winners, WWG writer Robert Workman, put his 64 oz. bottle of Szechuan sauce on eBay for charity, with 10 percent of the proceeds originally slated for Extra Life, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising program. Workman later updated the charity angle, setting aside 25 percent of the final bid for at least five different charities.



After the highest bidder flaked on making the purchase, Workman offered the half-gallon jug of the coveted sauce to the second-place bidder, who turned out to be none other than Joel Zimmerman, better known as DJ/producer Deadmau5.

Deadmau5 took to Twitter to let Workman know that he was more than happy to pony up the $15,000 for the sauce once he was finished getting married to his girlfriend, Kelly “Grill” Fedoni. The couple tied the knot this past Saturday, August 12.

It appears that the deal went through, check out the photographic evidence below.