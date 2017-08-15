Drake’s Hot 100 Streak Is Over

For the first time since his breakout hit single “Best I Ever Had” in May 2009, Drake is no longer on Billboard’s Hot 100. This is the first time in a grand 430 weeks that Drake doesn’t appear on the chart, which is a record. He is the only artist to remain on the chart for a consecutive eight years, Fader reports.

It’s insane to realize that Drake has been on the Hot 100 ever since he debuted, but it doesn’t come as a surprise considering the diversity of his sound.

This break from the charts can be indicative of a hiatus from music, but surely Drake won’t be out of the limelight for long.