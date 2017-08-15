Halsey Naked Pic Hits The Internet [NSFW]

August 15, 2017 9:00 AM By Nina
(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for MAC Cosmetics)

American singer Halsey recently had a photo shoot with Flaunt Magazine, and she showed off a lot more of herself than people were expecting!

According to MTO News, the American singer posed completely topless while holding a lighter near her tongue, and the photo has many heads turning.

Unlike the naked photos of Ronda Rousey that leaked online, it appears Halsey was completely for this shot and it even appeared in Flaunt’s current cover story about her.

[NSFW 18+]

You can see the photo for yourself right here.

