Instagram Using Kanye West Lyrics To Test Filtering

August 15, 2017
Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom is on a mission to create a more peaceful environment on the platform. Being as wildly popular as it is, it is undoubtedly difficult to filter all posts on Instagram and ensure anti-harassment. Systrom told Wired that he has been in efforts to try and implement new ideas on how to clean up Instagram.

One of these ideas is using DeepText, which helps computers recognize inappropriate content and is currently being tested at Instagram HQ. One way the company has trialed this technology is by using Kanye West lyrics to see if it can pick up on offensive language.

So far, it seems as though DeepText is proving to be on the right track, as it’s been able to differentiate between the G and R rated Kanye lyrics for the most part. Hopefully this new tech will mean a safer social media experience with less cyber bullying and hate.

