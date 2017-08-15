Rihanna Releases New Sock Collection

Rihanna has been in the sock business with Stance for the better part of two years now, and she’s just announced her latest collection. The latest release is a tribute to four different iconic Rihanna looks, appropriately named the “Iconic Look” Collection.

The Iconic Look Collection will feature two boxes containing two different pairs of socks for $48 ($24 for a single pair).

Rihanna’s gorgeous red carpet and music video looks may be out of our price range, but, hey, now we can rock those looks on our feet.

You can see the socks and corresponding iconic look on Paper Magazine‘s website, and purchase the collection on Stance’s website here.