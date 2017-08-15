Rihanna Releases New Sock Collection

August 15, 2017 5:11 PM By Nina
Filed Under: iconic, iconic look, Music Video, Red Carpet, Rihanna, socks, stance
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Rihanna has been in the sock business with Stance for the better part of two years now, and she’s just announced her latest collection. The latest release is a tribute to four different iconic Rihanna looks, appropriately named the “Iconic Look” Collection.

The Iconic Look Collection will feature two boxes containing two different pairs of socks for $48 ($24 for a single pair).

Rihanna’s gorgeous red carpet and music video looks may be out of our price range, but, hey, now we can rock those looks on our feet.

You can see the socks and corresponding iconic look on Paper Magazine‘s website, and purchase the collection on Stance’s website here.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live