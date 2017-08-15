Sacramento’s Heat Streak Has Ended!

August 15, 2017 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Downtown Sacramento, Heat Streak, Sacramento, weather
(Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

Sacramento has ended a 47 day heat streak of maintaining weather of about or over 90 degrees! This record-breaking streak was put to an end Monday morning when temperatures began lowering into 80 degree weather.

The Sacramento Bee quoted meteorologist, Karl Swanbergsaying the temperature topped out at 82 degrees in downtown Sacramento.

The last time Downtown Sacramento had a high of under 90 degree weather was on June 27th.

We are expected to go back to 90 degree weather or over within the next few days but the last time we have experienced a 40-day streak was recorded in 1992, between July 13 to August 21.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live