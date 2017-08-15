Send One Of Your Haters A Hate Cake [pics]

I know, you have to be positive if you want it in your life. However, sometimes you have to take it there. Troll Cakes is the business to call when you want to take it to the next level.
Troll Cakes is a bakery that makes cakes with a bite. Thek, its 30-year-old owner, wants your trolls to literally eat their own words.
Basically, if a pesky troll is talking smack to you on Twitter, send it to Thek with the troll’s address. For $35, she’ll make a chocolate-chip brownie cake with the troll’s comment on top and send it to their doorstep.
If you don’t know the troll’s address, Thek will find it for you — but in that case the price rises from $35 to $60.
Check out some if the work already sent to some haters.
To order your cake and to find out more click here.