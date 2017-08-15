Supreme Dropped Its Latest Lookbook

Supreme just released its AW17 lookbook and includes some featured items in collaboration with skater and artist Mark Gonzales. Along with the expected streetwear pieces, it also features some unique accessories that people are excited to buy, Dazed & Confused reports.

Supreme caught attention with their branded brick last year (yes, you read that right) which sold for £25 on their website and was later resold on eBay for a whopping £750. The upcoming collection includes exercise mats, hair clippers, an electric guitar and even an inflatable blimp.

The prices haven’t been released yet, but the resell value on these items will inevitably be high if the Supreme brick is any indication. The collection will be available in stores on Aug. 17 and online on Aug. 27.

You can view the lookbook here.