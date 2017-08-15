Third Woman Accuses Roman Polanski Of Underage Sexual Assault

A third, unidentified woman has claimed she was sexually assaulted by director Roman Polanski when she was a minor. According to Variety, she will be holding a press conference on Tuesday in Los Angeles with attorney Gloria Allred.

The now 83-year-old Polanski has been a fugitive abroad since he plead guilty in 1979 of raping 13-year-old Samantha Geimer and fled the country before sentencing in Los Angeles. He has been trying to dispose of the case so that he can travel without fear of arrest.

This is the third assault victim who has come to light, the second being Charlotte Lewis, who accused Polanski of sexually assaulting her on set of the 1986 film Pirates when she was 16 years old.