Victoria Beckham Might Take Legal Action Over Offensive Ad

A pizza ad by Sidhu Golden Fish and Chips, a restaurant in Tyneside, came to the attention of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. The ad features an illustration of a skin and bones Beckham with a sash saying “Anorexic Fashion Icon,” claiming that their new thin crust pizza is thinner than her.

A spokesperson for Beckham stated in an interview with Telegraph:

“It is highly inappropriate to trivialize such a disorder, and defamatory to be so thoughtless with a person’s reputation in this way, therefore we are taking legal advice.”

Soni Sidhu, the manager of the shop, responded to ITV about these claims:

“As the manager and on the behalf of all our staff and owners I would like to state we recognize how serious eating disorders are and would never make light the seriousness of people with eating disorders.”

Click here to see the ad. What were they thinking?