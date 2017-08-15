Victoria Beckham Might Take Legal Action Over Offensive Ad

August 15, 2017 1:45 PM By Nina
Filed Under: Ad, anorexia, restaurant, Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

A pizza ad by Sidhu Golden Fish and Chips, a restaurant in Tyneside, came to the attention of former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. The ad features an illustration of a skin and bones Beckham with a sash saying “Anorexic Fashion Icon,” claiming that their new thin crust pizza is thinner than her.

A spokesperson for Beckham stated in an interview with Telegraph:

“It is highly inappropriate to trivialize such a disorder, and defamatory to be so thoughtless with a person’s reputation in this way, therefore we are taking legal advice.”

Soni Sidhu, the manager of the shop, responded to ITV about these claims:

“As the manager and on the behalf of all our staff and owners I would like to state we recognize how serious eating disorders are and would never make light the seriousness of people with eating disorders.”

Click here to see the ad. What were they thinking?

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live