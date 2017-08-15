You May Never Have To See Another Croc Again

August 15, 2017 9:04 AM By Nina
Filed Under: clog, croc, sandal, shoe
(Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Following a 5 year legal battle with USA Dawgs over the brand’s infamous design, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office did not side with Croc regarding its patent argument. Apparently, the reason is because a separate company filed for the patent of a very similar design a year prior to Croc.

Of course, Croc being the immensely successful and recognizable brand it is today, they aren’t going down without a fight. A spokesperson told Footwear News:

“Crocs is confident that the appeals process will result in a favorable ultimate outcome and allow it to continue to use this design patent, along with its many other intellectual property rights, to defend its iconic products well into the future. In the meantime, Crocs will continue to aggressively enforce its intellectual property portfolio against those who unfairly trade off of Crocs’ goodwill and reputation.”

However, the ruling is no doubt hurting the Croc franchise, as they have plans in place to close 160 stores within the next 2 years.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live