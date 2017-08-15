Your Gym Equipment Has More Bacteria Than A Toilet Seat

According to the Reader’s Digest, fitness equipment review site FitRated.com got bacteria samples from 27 pieces of equipment from three large gym chains and the results will make you want to stay in that shower longer!

More than 1.1 million colony-forming bacteria was found on free weights. Treadmills and stationary bikes were even worse offenders, with about 7,752 times more bacteria than a home toilet seat.

So next time you hit up the gym do us all a favor and wipe down your equipment please! You may want to start packing sanitizing wipes in your gym bag.