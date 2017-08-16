Chris Brown Describes The Night He Beat Rihanna [VIDEO]

After years of dodging the subject, Chris Brown has finally opened up about the night he viciously attacked Rihanna.

According to TMZ, a documentary called Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life was recently released and the singer gave a graphic account of the night in his own words.

Brown explained:

“I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her…………………. I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F*ck, why the hell did I hit her?…………. From there she just spit in my face … spit blood in my face and it enraged me even more.”

He also claimed there were several other incidents of violence throughout their relationship.

You can watch Brown describe it in his own words in the video above, and you can read more about it right here.