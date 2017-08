A couple in South Africa posted security cam video of them escaping from a carjacker. It starts as they pull into their driveway and the wife gets out to check something, and she sees a Mercedes skidding to a stop in the road.

A guy jumps OUT and starts running AT her, so she gets back in the car as her husband puts it in reverse and drives backwards out of the driveway and down the street, still in reverse.

Always be aware of your surroundings!