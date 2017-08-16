KFC Receives Backlash From Chicken Commercial [Video]

It’s seems there’s always a story surrounding KFC. Just a few days ago, a girl’s post went viral when spilt KFC gravy gave her second degree burns.

Now, it’s reported the popular fast food chain has received numerous complaints about their latest ad, that features a chicken dancing/sashaying to DMX’s “X Gonna Give It To You” prior to being slaughtered.

DesignTaxi put the issue in the spotlight by publishing the backlash on Tuesday. According to their report, people objected to a variety of things including the way the spot depicted chickens despite the fact they are headed for slaughter, pointing out that it may be “distressing” for vegetarians.

Members of the public also challenged whether the ad was “disrespectful” to chickens and potentially misleading since it featured a healthy looking bird, which they believed “misrepresented” the age, quality and living conditions of KFC poultry.

While the commercial is full of controversy, the Advertising Standards Authority will not investigate the issue because it doesn’t believe it is likely to cause distress or widespread offence.

As the ad does not break any rules the regulator says it will not take further action.