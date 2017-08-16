Lorde Strips Down ‘Melodrama’ for Intimate Performance

Lorde recently performed a special set for Vevo, reimagining the songs from her most recent album Melodrama at New York City’s iconic Electric Lady Studios. She even made it up onto the roof for her unique performance of “Hard Feelings/Loveless.”

“I don’t really do, like, acoustic sessions or anything, but with this record, it had roots in acoustic instruments and live musicianship,” the singer said in the behind the scenes interview.

The set also includes “Homemade Dynamite,” “Supercut,” “Sober,” “The Louvre,” and “Writer in the Dark.”

Check out all the performances below.