one love manchester, ariana grande

One Love Manchester Raises Nearly $25 Million [video]

August 16, 2017 5:51 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, one love manchester
Photo: Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester / Getty Images

Three months after the Manchester bombing, the victims will see money from Ariana Grande’s One Love Concert.

Nearly 25 million dollars was raised for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. The money will be distributed to the families of 22 victims and another 60 injured. Each of them will receive about one-third of a million dollars.

The chairman of the Emergency Fund said, (quote) “The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack.” An individual filled a backpack with explosives and detonated it just as Ariana’s concert concluded.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live