One Love Manchester Raises Nearly $25 Million [video]

Three months after the Manchester bombing, the victims will see money from Ariana Grande’s One Love Concert.

Nearly 25 million dollars was raised for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. The money will be distributed to the families of 22 victims and another 60 injured. Each of them will receive about one-third of a million dollars.

The chairman of the Emergency Fund said, (quote) “The city and the world responded with such extreme kindness, generosity and solidarity in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack.” An individual filled a backpack with explosives and detonated it just as Ariana’s concert concluded.