Ouch! Ceremonial First Pitch At Red Sox Game Hits Photographer In Groin [Video]

August 16, 2017 4:45 PM
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 15: Mike Leake #8 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws to Mitch Moreland #18 of the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on August 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

It’s got to be pretty embarrassing when you miss the mark completely when throwing a ceremonial first pitch. (We’re looking at you 50 Cent)

Check out this opening pitch that was meant for 1967 Red Sox standout Mike Andrews before Wednesday’s ‘Sox game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Instead it sailed right over his head and into the groin of a photographer.

This will probably hurt every guy watching this…or at least make them laugh out loud. However, I’m still scratching my head as to how you overthrow a pitch that hard and far…

