Ouch! Ceremonial First Pitch At Red Sox Game Hits Photographer In Groin [Video]

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

It’s got to be pretty embarrassing when you miss the mark completely when throwing a ceremonial first pitch. (We’re looking at you 50 Cent)

Check out this opening pitch that was meant for 1967 Red Sox standout Mike Andrews before Wednesday’s ‘Sox game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Instead it sailed right over his head and into the groin of a photographer.

This will probably hurt every guy watching this…or at least make them laugh out loud. However, I’m still scratching my head as to how you overthrow a pitch that hard and far…