Study Finds the Foods That Make You Smell More Attractive to Women

August 16, 2017 6:10 AM By Tony Tecate
This is interesting because there is all these rumors that mention what you eat, is what you taste like. This is the first time I have heard this, but it makes sense.

A new study out of Australia found that men who eat fruits and vegetables smell better to women than men who eat a lot of processed or refined carbs.

And since smell is a HUGE part of attraction, it’s a pretty good idea to make sure your body odor is as appealing as possible.

Now ladies, we all know your man will probably not read this. So take this opportunity to suggest to him to switch up his diet. He will welcome the extra attention.

