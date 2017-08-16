Taco Bell Is Releasing A Taco With A Fried Egg For A Shell [Pics]

Here we go again with Taco Bell‘s crazy creations!

New York, want to be the first to try the #NakedEggTaco? Go to ta.co/opentable-ny to reserve your table. https://t.co/bByvURLnf8 —

Taco Bell (@tacobell) August 16, 2017

Just last week, Taco Bell rolled out a daring new burrito that features cayenne pepper-flavored pop rocks, and now we learn that they will be coming out with the Naked Egg Taco!

It’s basically a breakfast taco with a fried egg for a shell.

The taco features a fried egg for a shell, stuffed with hash browns, cheese, along with bacon or sausage. You will also have the option of wrapping up the egg with a gordita shell.