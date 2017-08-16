Taco Bell Is Releasing A Taco With A Fried Egg For A Shell [Pics]

August 16, 2017 12:09 PM By Bre
Filed Under: Fried egg shell, Menu, Naked egg taco, Taco, Taco Bell
(Photoillustration by Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images)

Here we go again with Taco Bell‘s crazy creations!

Just last week, Taco Bell rolled out a daring new burrito that features cayenne pepper-flavored pop rocks, and now we learn that they will be coming out with the Naked Egg Taco!

It’s basically a breakfast taco with a fried egg for a shell.

The taco features a fried egg for a shell, stuffed with hash browns, cheese, along with bacon or sausage. You will also have the option of wrapping up the egg with a gordita shell.

 

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live