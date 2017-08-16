Takes Police 3 Tasers To Take Down Jacksonville Man Who Walked Out On Bar Tab [Video]

August 16, 2017 4:04 PM
The tab rests on the bar as the bartender clears away empty shots at a club on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, September 3, 2008 as residents slowly make their way back to their homes and businesses after Hurricane Gustav. AFP PHOTO/Jim WATSON
(Photo credit JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Looks like someone had a little too much to drink. And by too much, we mean over $200 worth.

CBS47 reported that a Florida man, Christopher White, 48, skipped out on his $235 bar tab Sunday and was tasered by Jacksonville police after resisting arrest.

The video came to light when a bystander filmed the incident and uploaded it onto social media. CBS47‘s Jenna Bourne tweeted the video out Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, the officer points his finger at White and appears to say that he “battered a bartender.”

White replies that he didn’t and that’s where it takes off as he takes multiple hits from a baton and three tases before dropping to the ground.

That’s where the video ends, but WOKV reported that police needed to use four sets of handcuffs before they were able to fully subdue White.

