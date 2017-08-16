Takes Police 3 Tasers To Take Down Jacksonville Man Who Walked Out On Bar Tab [Video]

Looks like someone had a little too much to drink. And by too much, we mean over $200 worth.

CBS47 reported that a Florida man, Christopher White, 48, skipped out on his $235 bar tab Sunday and was tasered by Jacksonville police after resisting arrest.

The video came to light when a bystander filmed the incident and uploaded it onto social media. CBS47‘s Jenna Bourne tweeted the video out Wednesday afternoon.

#JaxBeach Police use 3 TASERs, baton, 4 handcuffs to arrest man. At 6, #ANJaxInvestigates concerns he didn't seem combative before 1st TASER pic.twitter.com/qWy8NrohWj — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) August 15, 2017

In the video, the officer points his finger at White and appears to say that he “battered a bartender.”

White replies that he didn’t and that’s where it takes off as he takes multiple hits from a baton and three tases before dropping to the ground.

That’s where the video ends, but WOKV reported that police needed to use four sets of handcuffs before they were able to fully subdue White.