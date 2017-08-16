Taylor Swift’s High School Crush Convicted Of Felony Child Abuse

The real-life man that inspired Taylor Swift‘s breakout hit “Teardrops On My Guitar” committed a terrible crime…

According to Radar Online, Andrew Hardwick, Swift’s high school crush, recently plead guilty to felony charges of hurting a child, as well as possession of marijuana.

The 28-year-old Hardwick abused a 3-year-old girl in a house minutes away from where Swift’s family still lives.

The attack was brutal, and the girl was left with severe injuries. Her parents have filed a $1.25 million lawsuit in order to pay for the extensive recovery process she needs to go through.

