‘The Hunger Games’ And ‘Saw’ Lands Coming To A New Theme Park [Pic]

With Walt Disney and Universal being dominate in the theme park game, other companies want a piece of the pie.

Warner Bros. is currently building a theme park in Abu Dhabi, and now Lionsgate is getting in on the act by officially announcing it’s building its own theme park in South Korea.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the park will be called Lionsgate Movie World. It will be part of the complex at South Korea’s Jeju Shinhwa World, which is a massive entertainment property that is over 20-million square feet. Jeju Shinhwa World first opened in 2017 and the resort will open in stages as construction finishes over the next few years. There will be seven themed worlds that will include The Hunger Games, Now You See Me, Divergent, Saw, The Cabin In The Woods, the upcoming film Robin Hood, and The Twilight Saga.

The park is scheduled to open in 2019.