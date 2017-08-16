Tribute Concert For Chris Cornell & Chester Bennington In Sacramento

August 16, 2017 4:33 PM By Short-E
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell, Linkin Park
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

This Friday night at Ace of Spades in Sacramento fans of Chris Cornell & Chester Bennington will be able to pay tribute to the fallen legends.

‘Louder Than Love: A Tribute To Chris Cornell & Chester Bennington’ is a charity concert that will have proceeds of the show going to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Linkin Park fans & also Chris Cornell fans can enjoy some music from performers A Foreign Affair, Demon In Me, Pacific Skyway, & Heat Of Damage.

Tickets are $15 and you can purchase them here. 

 

