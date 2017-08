The Jetsons will be returning to the small screen on ABC… but in live-action form, as is all the rage. The Hollywood Reporter announced that the series will be written by Gary Janetti (Family Guy, Will & Grace). He will also be executive producing alongside Jack Rapke and legendary director Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future).

Warner Bros. Television, who was behind the original ’60s show, is producing.

How much will visions of the future change in this modern live-action?