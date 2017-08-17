Artists Send Love to Barcelona in Wake of Terror Attack

A terror attack in Barcelona has left 13 dead and 100 injured. CBS News reports that two suspects drove a white van onto the sidewalk in the city’s historic Las Ramblas district.

Artists took to social media to offer their solidarity and condolences in the wake of the tragedy. “Our thoughts are with Barcelona. Sending you all our love,” wrote Imagine Dragons.

“My heart is breaking for the people of #Barcelona,” wrote Sheryl Crow. “My prayers and thoughts will be constant for Barcelona and for humanity in general.”

See all the messages below.

our thoughts are with Barcelona. sending you all our love ❤️ —

Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) August 17, 2017

❤️ Barcelona ❤️ so much respect to your city and its people for how resilient you all are and quick to stand up against this violence —

THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) August 17, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with Barcelona 🙏🏼😢 —

Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 17, 2017

Sending love to Barcelona, one of our favorite cities in the world. Our hearts are with you. —

HAIM (@HAIMtheband) August 17, 2017

My heart is breaking for the people of #Barcelona. My prayers and thoughts will be constant for Barcelona and for humanity in general. ❤️ —

Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 17, 2017

All prayers and thoughts in Barcelona this morning. Heartbreaking. —

Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 17, 2017

Sending out prayers to all of the souls in #barcelona 🙏🏼😢 —

LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) August 17, 2017