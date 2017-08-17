A Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande Collaboration Will Happen

By Mike Adam

Demi Lovato has been talking about this for quite some time now… wanting to do a song with Ariana Grande. And it makes sense. The two of them are arguably the best female pop vocalists of our generation. Plus, they were both child stars… Demi coming from Disney, and Ari coming from Nickelodeon.

When the singer recently sat down with Fresh 102.7 in New York City, Demi said she really wanted to get Ariana Grande on her as-yet-untitled upcoming album, but they just couldn’t find the right song to duet on. With deadlines looming, the dream collab had to get put on pause for a bit longer.

“I really wanted to collaborate with Ariana,” Demi admits. “There wasn’t really a song, unfortunately, that would be right for us to do together — so we have yet to work together but I would love to work with her someday.”

But fear not Arianators, Demi is “confident” that the team up WILL happen, “We’ve talked about it before. We’d love to sing together.”

It’s just a matter of when. And for us impatient fans, hopefully, it’s sooner than later.