Dunkin’ Donuts Is Fall Ready

By Nina
Filed Under: Coffee, Dunkin Donuts, Fall, maple, pecan, pumpkin, restaurant
(Photo credit should read REMKO DE WAAL/AFP/Getty Images)

Yes, you guessed it: This is definitely related to the fall-favorite food fad of pumpkin flavored…everything!

Dunkin’ Donuts is introducing a pumpkin cream cheese (made with real pumpkin) to spread on your bagel. Good Housekeeping says to expect it in stores Aug. 28, along with the rest of their incredible list of other fall products.

Along with their pumpkin line, maple pecan-flavored coffee will also be making it’s way to Dunkin’ Donuts.

It’s going to be a good fall for pumpkin lovers, as always.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live