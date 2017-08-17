Dunkin’ Donuts Is Fall Ready

Yes, you guessed it: This is definitely related to the fall-favorite food fad of pumpkin flavored…everything!

Dunkin’ Donuts is introducing a pumpkin cream cheese (made with real pumpkin) to spread on your bagel. Good Housekeeping says to expect it in stores Aug. 28, along with the rest of their incredible list of other fall products.

Along with their pumpkin line, maple pecan-flavored coffee will also be making it’s way to Dunkin’ Donuts.

It’s going to be a good fall for pumpkin lovers, as always.