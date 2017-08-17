Emma Stone Is the World’s Highest Paid Actress

EMMA STONE tops the annual “Forbes” list of ‘The Highest Paid Actresses in World.’ She raked in $26 million over the past 12 months. JENNIFER LAWRENCE was #1 the past two years . . . but she slipped to third this year.
Here’s the Top 10:
1. Emma Stone, $26 million
2. Jennifer Aniston, $25.5 million
3. Jennifer Lawrence, $24 million
4. Melissa McCarthy, $18 million
5. Mila Kunis, $15.5 million
6. A tie between Emma Watson and Charlize Theron, both with $14 million
8. A tie between Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts, both with $12 million
10. Amy Adams, $11.5 million
Overall, the Top 10 actresses made $172.5 million over the past 12 months, which is down 16% from $205 million last year.