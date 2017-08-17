salary, highest paid actress, emma stone, hollywood

Emma Stone Is the World’s Highest Paid Actress

August 17, 2017 6:22 AM By Tony Tecate
(Photo By: Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images)

 EMMA STONE tops the annual “Forbes” list of ‘The Highest Paid Actresses in World.’  She raked in $26 million over the past 12 months.  JENNIFER LAWRENCE was #1 the past two years . . . but she slipped to third this year.

Here’s the Top 10:

1.  Emma Stone, $26 million

2.  Jennifer Aniston, $25.5 million

3.  Jennifer Lawrence, $24 million

4.  Melissa McCarthy, $18 million

5.  Mila Kunis, $15.5 million

6.  A tie between Emma Watson and Charlize Theron, both with $14 million

8.  A tie between Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts, both with $12 million

10.  Amy Adams, $11.5 million

Overall, the Top 10 actresses made $172.5 million over the past 12 months, which is down 16% from $205 million last year.

 

