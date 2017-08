It was announced Thursday according to The Hollywood Reporter that Lucasfilms is working on a standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi movie!

The project is still in its earliest stages. There isn’t even a script yet, but the Obi-Wan movie is apparently just one of several other spinoffs of the Star Wars franchise. Apparently¬†Lucasfilms is also working on a standalone movie for Boba Fett and Yoda.

Disney has yet to comment.