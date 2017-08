Russian oligarch Aleksey Shapovalov finally tied the knot with his model girlfriend after five years together, Bravo reports. As you may imagine, the multi-million dollar ceremony was incredibly lavish and over-the-top.

Wowedding ☄️❤️ A post shared by Marina (@_mrsworld_) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Shapovalov caught attention earlier this year when he proposed to his then-fiancee with a 70-carat $8 million dollar ring.