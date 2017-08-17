Planned Parenthood Helped Halsey Through Her Miscarriage

There’s really no shortage of people who have expressed support for Planned Parenthood. Halsey opened up about her experience with them in a recent Playboy interview when she had a miscarriage on tour in 2015. Never one to shy around big topics, Halsey said she decided to speak up about her miscarriage because she wanted to show support and understanding to young girls who have also experienced it.

I cannot believe this is happening! WOWOWOWOW! @playboy 📷 Pic: Ramona Rosales #TheMusicIssue A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

A huge advocate of Planned Parenthood, Halsey donated $100,000 of her own money to the company earlier this year:

“Other people have controlled this negative narrative that it’s a low-income place, this place in the ghetto, this place for abortions, this place where drug users go, this place where ‘slutty’ girls go—I say ‘slutty’ in quotes because I’m rolling my eyes at it. But it’s a doctor’s office. I can afford some of the best health care in the fucking world and I still went there, because I trust it.”

Halsey also comments in her interview about her candidness with press. Loneliness plays a big factor: