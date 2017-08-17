Planned Parenthood Helped Halsey Through Her Miscarriage

By Nina
Filed Under: Halsey, Miscarriage, Planned Parenthood
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

There’s really no shortage of people who have expressed support for Planned Parenthood. Halsey opened up about her experience with them in a recent Playboy interview when she had a miscarriage on tour in 2015. Never one to shy around big topics, Halsey said she decided to speak up about her miscarriage because she wanted to show support and understanding to young girls who have also experienced it.

I cannot believe this is happening! WOWOWOWOW! @playboy 📷 Pic: Ramona Rosales #TheMusicIssue

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

A huge advocate of Planned Parenthood, Halsey donated $100,000 of her own money to the company earlier this year:

“Other people have controlled this negative narrative that it’s a low-income place, this place in the ghetto, this place for abortions, this place where drug users go, this place where ‘slutty’ girls go—I say ‘slutty’ in quotes because I’m rolling my eyes at it. But it’s a doctor’s office. I can afford some of the best health care in the fucking world and I still went there, because I trust it.”

Halsey also comments in her interview about her candidness with press. Loneliness plays a big factor:

“Sometimes I forget I’m doing interviews and I just talk to people. I have a friend who has been in the industry a very long time, and he said to me the other day, ‘Remember, the press is not your therapist.’ Being an artist is so f—g lonely, though. People forget that when I’m on tour, sometimes interviews are the only human interaction I get all day.”

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live