The Game Caught Sliding Into DMs Of A 16-Year-Old [PIC]

By Nina
(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

The Game just got caught doing something a little sketchy…

MTO News has reported that the 37-year-old rapper was recently caught sliding into the DMs of 16-year-old Instagram star Kendra Boutif.

Boutif excitedly posted about it after it happened, saying:

“So The Game dm’d me 😂…….. When he ask me my number , I say I’m the one”

Her age is clearly shown in her Instagram description, so it’s pretty unlikely The Game didn’t see it.

However, it doesn’t appear he said or did anything inappropriate yet.

To see the photo Boutif put up, you can look right here.

