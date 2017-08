Dr. Martens, the combat boot icons, teamed up with fashion cult classic U.K. brand Lazy Oaf to bring a cute and quirky new twist to the industrial look. You’ll no longer need to worry about what shoes to wear this fall.

They’ve released three pieces total as part of this collection, says Nylon: Adorable chunky oxfords with all-around heart prints, a frilly twist on the classic combat boots, and a heart-shaped satchel.

You can check out these items on either the Dr. Martens or Lazy Oaf site.