This Is How You Know You Are A Bad Driver

In my opinion, the worst thing you can do on the road is not listening to MY SHOW. But this survey did not take that into consideration. So I guess that’s why it didn’t make the list . . .

A bunch of people were asked to name the most annoying things other drivers do. And not using your TURN SIGNAL took the top spot. Here’s the top five . . .

1. Not using turn signals. 62% of people said it’s irritating.

2. Driving slow in the fast lane, 59%.

3. Tailgating, 56%.

4. Using your phone while you’re driving, 55%.

5. Throwing trash out your window, 43%.

Changing lanes too much just missed the top five at 42%. And not merging correctly when you’re getting on the highway was next at 40%.