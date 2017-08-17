car, driver, traffic, accident, slow driver, dumb driver, idiot driver, get out the fast lane

This Is How You Know You Are A Bad Driver

August 17, 2017 6:10 AM By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: accident, Car, driver, dumb driver, get out the fast lane, idiot driver, slow driver, Traffic
(Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

In my opinion, the worst thing you can do on the road is not listening to MY SHOW.  But this survey did not take that into consideration.  So I guess that’s why it didn’t make the list . . .

A bunch of people were asked to name the most annoying things other drivers do.  And not using your TURN SIGNAL took the top spot.  Here’s the top five . . .

1.  Not using turn signals.  62% of people said it’s irritating.

2.  Driving slow in the fast lane, 59%.

3.  Tailgating, 56%.

4.  Using your phone while you’re driving, 55%.

5.  Throwing trash out your window, 43%.

Changing lanes too much just missed the top five at 42%.  And not merging correctly when you’re getting on the highway was next at 40%.

 

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live