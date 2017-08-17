Visit Chipotle This Friday To Help Local Cats And Dogs

By Nina
(Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

This Friday, Chipotle Mexican Grill is donating half of all purchases in the greater Sacramento area to the Sacramento SPCA. According to SacBee, The company is planning on doing the same on behalf of Shiners Hospital in Sacramento next Thursday, Aug. 24.

In order to ensure your purchase will go to the SPCA or Shriners, simply mention the organization’s name to the cashier as you’re paying for your items.

This is the second event in support of the SPCA says spokeswoman Dawn Foster. Last year, the fundraiser generated more than $8,600 for the agency, which cares foe homeless animals.

