Actress Leah Remini Rips Apart Tom Cruise In Reddit Rant

Well, it looks as if Tom Cruise isn’t who many perceive him as.

During a Reddit AMA, one fan asked actress Leah Remini what she thinks about the A-listed Mission:Impossible actor.

“I’m just going to get straight to it,” one user asked. “Is Tom Cruise a good person?”

Promoting the upcoming season of Scientology and the Aftermath, the actress, known for her role as Carrie Heffernan in The King of Queens, went straight to the point.

“No! Just going to get straight to it, no!” Remini said. “There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person.

“Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diabolical,” Remini added.”

Radar Online has the full story.