Actress Leah Remini Rips Apart Tom Cruise In Reddit Rant

Filed Under: Actor, Actress, Leah Remini, Rant, Reddit, Rips, Scientology, Shreds, Tom Cruise
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 27: Actress Leah Remini speaks onstage at the "Family Tools" panel during the Disney/ABC Television Group portion of the 2012 Summer TCA Tour on July 27, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.
(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Well, it looks as if Tom Cruise isn’t who many perceive him as.

During a Reddit AMA, one fan asked actress Leah Remini what she thinks about the A-listed Mission:Impossible actor.

“I’m just going to get straight to it,” one user asked. “Is Tom Cruise a good person?”

Promoting the upcoming season of Scientology and the Aftermath, the actress, known for her role as Carrie Heffernan in The King of Queens, went straight to the point.

“No! Just going to get straight to it, no!” Remini said. “There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person.

“Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diabolical,” Remini added.”

Radar Online has the full story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live