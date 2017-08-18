Amy Schumer Has Bizarre Appearance On ‘Judge Judy’ [VIDEO]

By Nina
Filed Under: Amy Schumer, Cameo, Judge Judy
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The classic courtroom show Judge Judy doesn’t often feature celebrities, but a major one appeared on a recent episode.

According to Us Weekly, Amy Schumer surprised many viewers by appearing in the background of the episode that aired on August 17th.

Schumer herself had teased her appearance on Instagram after the taping had wrapped, and then confirmed it with another photo after the show aired.

No look pass from @byrdthebailiff #dreams

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Schumer seemed to be very focused on the case, making concerned faces as the plaintiff and defendants spoke, and viewers couldn’t get enough of it.

Did you spot her when it aired? Let us know in the comments!

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live