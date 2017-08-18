Amy Schumer Has Bizarre Appearance On ‘Judge Judy’ [VIDEO]

The classic courtroom show Judge Judy doesn’t often feature celebrities, but a major one appeared on a recent episode.
According to Us Weekly, Amy Schumer surprised many viewers by appearing in the background of the episode that aired on August 17th.
Schumer herself had teased her appearance on Instagram after the taping had wrapped, and then confirmed it with another photo after the show aired.
Schumer seemed to be very focused on the case, making concerned faces as the plaintiff and defendants spoke, and viewers couldn’t get enough of it.
