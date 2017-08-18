Amy Schumer Has Bizarre Appearance On ‘Judge Judy’ [VIDEO]

The classic courtroom show Judge Judy doesn’t often feature celebrities, but a major one appeared on a recent episode.

According to Us Weekly, Amy Schumer surprised many viewers by appearing in the background of the episode that aired on August 17th.

.@amyschumer I accuse you of stealing — focus! haha So funny to see Amy on @JudgeJudy today: https://t.co/ea8SrJQtAm pic.twitter.com/tJCCSNYciD — Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) August 17, 2017

Schumer herself had teased her appearance on Instagram after the taping had wrapped, and then confirmed it with another photo after the show aired.

No look pass from @byrdthebailiff #dreams A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Schumer seemed to be very focused on the case, making concerned faces as the plaintiff and defendants spoke, and viewers couldn’t get enough of it.

1. Why is @JudgeJudy taking cases about @yugioh

2. What you doing @amyschumer; why you at Judge Judy pic.twitter.com/90LJd9BTH0 — DOAT Podcast (@DorkOfAllTrades) August 17, 2017

Is dat amy schumer in the bg and if it is, why is she in judge judy's audience/crowd? pic.twitter.com/dBrRIwvt6b — ⭐BubblyJjong⭐ (@BubblyKjh) August 17, 2017

Does anyone want to tell me why @amyschumer is casually in the courtroom on Judge Judy?! pic.twitter.com/MfL5jynRGR — Young Coconut (@Brookies2398) August 17, 2017

