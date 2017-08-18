mayweather, mcgregor, fight, watch party, golden 1 center, sacramento

Golden 1 Center Hosting Mayweather Vs. McGregor Watch Party

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: Fight, Golden 1 center, Mayweather, mcgregor, Sacramento, Watch Party
Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The fight everyone is talking about happens on Saturday Aug. 26th. in Las Vegas. If you not feeling the Vegas road trip then head to The Golden 1 Center.

The Golden 1 Center has announced that they will be hosting an exclusive viewing party for Sacramento residents.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase inside. However, this opportunity is limited.

Tickets are $40 and will be available to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday Aug. 18. If you’re a Golden 1 Center insider or Kings Ticket Member, then a pre-sale opportunity will be available at 10 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 17.

Read more about this viewing party by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live