Golden 1 Center Hosting Mayweather Vs. McGregor Watch Party

The fight everyone is talking about happens on Saturday Aug. 26th. in Las Vegas. If you not feeling the Vegas road trip then head to The Golden 1 Center.

The Golden 1 Center has announced that they will be hosting an exclusive viewing party for Sacramento residents.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase inside. However, this opportunity is limited.

Tickets are $40 and will be available to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday Aug. 18. If you’re a Golden 1 Center insider or Kings Ticket Member, then a pre-sale opportunity will be available at 10 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 17.

