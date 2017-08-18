Huge 50-Hour Best Buy Weekend Sale Begins Tonight!

Much like last year’s 50th anniversary sale, Best Buy will be hosting another 50-hour weekend sale beginning in just a few short hours.

However, this time there’s no celebration or occasion. There’s no name to it like the annual “Black Friday” slashes or “Back to School” sales.

It looks like the popular electronics chain is just setting up another sale. Who knew? Best Buy broke the news Thursday afternoon.

Many of the items remain a mystery. However, Shane Kitzman, staff writer for Best Buy’s blog, revealed some info. Here are some of the deals during the sale:

Save up to $500 on select MacBooks

Save up to $300 on iPhone 7/7+

Save $70 on Samsung Gear S3 Tumi Smartwatch (Only at Best Buy)

Save $200 on Beats Studio Wireless

Save up to $600 on LG 4K TVs

Save $120 on select iPad Mini 4

Save up to $500 on select iMacs

Save up to $350 on gaming PCs and monitors

Save up to $300 on select Windows PCs

he 50-hour sale begins later today, August 18, at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET and wraps up Sunday night, at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET. “Nearly all” deals will be available both online and in-stores, with some promotions getting even better if you’re a member of the student deals program.

For more information or to start shopping, visit Best Buy’s site.