Jay-Z addressed the Kanye West situation during a Rap Radar podcast with Elliot Wilson.

Jay said that they’ve had many disagreements in the past but when Kanye went on a rant here in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center about his family that’s when he crossed the line.

Kanye said in his rant that Beyonce was acting like a diva and that they don’t let Blue Ivy play with North West.

Jay-Z talked about it during the podcast video which you can see here.

Source : TMZ