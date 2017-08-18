optimist, good fortune, good luck, bright side, being an optimist

One Bad Thing About Being An Optimist

By Tony Tecate
Filed Under: being an optimist, bright side, good fortune, good luck, optimist
(Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

No, this has nothing to do with Optimus Prime or The Transformers.

There’s one bad thing about being an optimist Your belief that everything is going to be OK can lead to inaction.

According to a new study, believing in a favorable future and that people will eventually come around to your way of thinking, makes people less likely to get involved to make that favorable future happen.

With that in mind, take control of your future and make it happen. Read more on this new study by clicking here.

More from Tony Tecate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live