No, this has nothing to do with Optimus Prime or The Transformers.

There’s one bad thing about being an optimist … Your belief that everything is going to be OK can lead to inaction.

According to a new study, believing in a favorable future and that people will eventually come around to your way of thinking, makes people less likely to get involved to make that favorable future happen.

With that in mind, take control of your future and make it happen. Read more on this new study by clicking here.