‘Super Troopers 2’ Film Finally Has A Release Date, And It’s Very Appropriate

The Broken Lizard gang is back for some more laughs.

The same crew that brought us Beerfest and Club Dread has finally announced a release date for the cop comedy sequel to Super Troopers that was released in 2001.

After a successful crowdfunding campaign in 2015, Broken Lizard’s Steve Lemme gave out hints about the upcoming release to Super Troopers 2 in an interview with Seven Days:

“There is [a release date], but I can’t tell you what it is,” he said. “Here’s what I can tell you: It’s springtime and there’s a very obvious date, which happens to fall on a Friday this year.”

In a tweet published on Friday, the team pretty much confirmed the release date.

Lemme also added that the film is “going to be our widest release. And it’s testing better than any movie we’ve tested. It came out fantastic.”

April 20 aka 4/20. Nice touch there guys!

