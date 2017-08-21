A D.C. Bar Offers Happy Hour Drinks Every Time Trump Fires Someone

Filed Under: Bar, Donald Trump, happy hour, President, The Bird, Washington DC, You're Fired
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: US President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and white supremacists.
(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A Washington DC bar, called The Bird, has a promotion that has certainly made alcohol enthusiasts smile as of late, whether you’re for or against our president.

According to FoodBeast, every time President Donald Trump fires a White House official, happy hour drinks will be available for $4 each. This marks a 50% slash in prices from their normal happy hour, which occurs weekdays from 4-7 pm and weekends 3-6 pm.

The first time the bar got to use this “You’re Fired” happy hour was this past Friday, when Stephen Bannon was kicked from the White House. The Bird tweeted out the info with excitement.

Whichever side of the political line you’re on while visiting Washington D.C., you can’t help but look forward to Trump’s next firing.

You can view the full details at the bar’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live