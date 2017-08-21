A D.C. Bar Offers Happy Hour Drinks Every Time Trump Fires Someone

A Washington DC bar, called The Bird, has a promotion that has certainly made alcohol enthusiasts smile as of late, whether you’re for or against our president.

According to FoodBeast, every time President Donald Trump fires a White House official, happy hour drinks will be available for $4 each. This marks a 50% slash in prices from their normal happy hour, which occurs weekdays from 4-7 pm and weekends 3-6 pm.

The first time the bar got to use this “You’re Fired” happy hour was this past Friday, when Stephen Bannon was kicked from the White House. The Bird tweeted out the info with excitement.

That didn’t take long/happen soon enough 👉Steve Bannon, YOU’RE FIRED! All happy hour drinks $4 today. https://t.co/Qw0kmb13NC #aCreativeDC pic.twitter.com/37pRjfxy1B — The Bird DC (@thebirddc) August 18, 2017

Whichever side of the political line you’re on while visiting Washington D.C., you can’t help but look forward to Trump’s next firing.

You can view the full details at the bar’s website.