Blac Chyna Tries To Steal Rob’s Car After Legal Meeting

By Nina
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Things have taken another weird turn in the drama between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

According to TMZ, the couple spent hours on Friday trying to work out a custody agreement over their daughter, Dream.

Unfortunately, a deal couldn’t be reached, and it appears tensions were left very high following the meeting.

When it came time to leave, Rob called for the valet to bring his car to the front of the building. However, Chyna was the first one to leave and attempted to steal Rob’s Range Rover when she saw it (she reportedly purchased it for him).

Witnesses stated the she had to be talked down by her lawyers, who warned her stealing the car was a bad idea.

To learn more, you can head right here.

