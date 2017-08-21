How To Safely View The Solar Eclipse With A Pizza Box [video]

Let me guess, you NOW want to see the eclipse but were too cheap to buy glasses? Don’t trip, I have an easy life hack for you.
First you are going to need the following:
- A Pizza box.
- Scotch tape.
- A small piece of foil.
- 1 piece of white paper.
- Scissor.
- A pen.
Now that you have everything you will need, simple watch this :30 second video and don’t burn your eyes out!
Oh and by the way. The perfect viewing for the Eclipse in the Sacramento area will be from around 9:10am to noon on Monday Aug. 21st.