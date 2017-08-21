solar eclipse, pizza box, eclipse viewing

How To Safely View The Solar Eclipse With A Pizza Box [video]

By Tony Tecate
(Photo JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Let me guess, you NOW want to see the eclipse but were too cheap to buy glasses?   Don’t trip, I have an easy life hack for you

First you are going to need the following:

  • A Pizza box.
  • Scotch tape.
  • A small piece of foil.
  • 1 piece of white paper.
  • Scissor.
  • A pen.

Now that you have everything you will need, simple watch this :30 second video and don’t burn your eyes out!

Oh and by the way. The perfect viewing for the Eclipse in the Sacramento area will be from around 9:10am to noon on Monday Aug. 21st.

