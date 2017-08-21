Justin Bieber Unfriends Floyd Mayweather, The Boxer Reportedly Went ‘Nuclear’

Breakups are always hard, especially when the two involved were alongside each other for months or even years years.

Looks like separation was needed from boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. for Justin Bieber.

According to TMZ, the folks at the Hillsong Church have been counseling Justin for months on taking a hard look at his friends and pulling back from those who are bad influences.

Justin unfollowed Mr. Mayweather on Instagram as part of the resetting of boundaries, and sources told TMZ that Floyd went “insane, nuclear” calling him a “traitor” because Floyd had stuck with Justin during his meltdown when everyone was attacking Bieber.

The two have been friends for a while. Boxing enthusiasts often saw the Biebs walk Mayweather out to the ring as part of his entourage before fights.

It makes you question, though. If Bieber is calling it quits with Mayweather, what did Mayweather do to be called a bad influence?

You can read the full story at TMZ.