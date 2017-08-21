Keak Da Sneak In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Richmond [Video]

Keak Da Sneak remains in critical condition after being shot at gas station in Richmond, Ca earlier this morning around 5:30 am.
Keak went into surgery after the incident and remains in critical condition.
This is the second time he’s been shot this year.
Earlier in January he was grazed with a bullet and was forced to use crutches.
Thoughts and prayers with Keak and his family and of course all of his fans that are hoping he pulls through with a speedy recovery.
Here’s a message Mistah Fab posted this morning after hanging out with Keak da Sneak last night.
Story developing….