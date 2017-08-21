Keak Da Sneak In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Richmond [Video]

By Short-E
Filed Under: Keak Da Sneak, Mistah FAB
Keak Da Sneak at Dimple Records

Keak Da Sneak remains in critical condition after being shot at gas station in Richmond, Ca earlier this morning around 5:30 am.

Keak went into surgery after the incident and remains in critical condition.

This is the second time he’s been shot this year.

Earlier in January he was grazed with a bullet and was forced to use crutches.

Thoughts and prayers with Keak and his family and of course all of his fans that are hoping he pulls through with a speedy recovery.

Here’s a message Mistah Fab posted this morning after hanging out with Keak da Sneak last night.

#OnThisDateInHipHop, #MistahFAB gives us an update on #KeakDaSneak's condition after being shot in #Richmond. #Message!! @hemightdntgotit with the dime…

A post shared by Reliving HipHop Day By Day 📆 (@onthisdateinhiphop) on

Story developing….

