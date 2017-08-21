Keak Da Sneak In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Richmond [Video]

Keak Da Sneak remains in critical condition after being shot at gas station in Richmond, Ca earlier this morning around 5:30 am.

Keak went into surgery after the incident and remains in critical condition.

Richmond PD confirms Charles Williams, popular rapper known as @KeakDaSneak in critical condition after getting shot this a.m. #keakdasneak pic.twitter.com/zjwjX6SGMV — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) August 21, 2017

This is the second time he’s been shot this year.

Earlier in January he was grazed with a bullet and was forced to use crutches.

Thoughts and prayers with Keak and his family and of course all of his fans that are hoping he pulls through with a speedy recovery.

Here’s a message Mistah Fab posted this morning after hanging out with Keak da Sneak last night.

#OnThisDateInHipHop, #MistahFAB gives us an update on #KeakDaSneak's condition after being shot in #Richmond. #Message!! @hemightdntgotit with the dime… A post shared by Reliving HipHop Day By Day 📆 (@onthisdateinhiphop) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Story developing….