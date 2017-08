Legendary rapper Mystikal is on the run from police for an alleged rape charge in Louisiana.

Mystikal plead guilty to extortion charges and sexual battery charges back in 2003 and he served prison time until 2010.

His latest charge comes from an incident that happened at a Shreverport Casino.

Some of his friends are worried that he might commit suicide because he’ll be facing life in prison if convicted.

Story is developing….

Source : MTO